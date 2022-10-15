A team of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for selling international airline tickets at a 25-50 % discounted rates. The accused has so far reportedly cheated more than 30 persons with similar Modus Operandi.

A complain in this regard was filed by Sourabh Grover, a resident of Delhi at Cyber Police Station, Rohini, in business of airline tickets booking. He got the mobile number of Ravinder Kumar, who used to provide international airline tickets with hefty discounts of 25-50 %. In his complain Saurabh said Ravinder Kumar assured him to provide international air tickets at discounted price. An international ticket Rs. 1,25,000/- price . was offered for only Rs. 95,000/- .

In another booking Ravinder allegedly sent 2 dummy/hold tickets and assured Saurabh to provide all the confirmed tickets two days before the date of journey i.e., 5 March 2022. However, on the promised date, neither he gave any ticket nor returned his money. Rather, the suspect stopped responding to his calls.

On investigation, the accused was found to be in constant movement in the area of Jammu & Kashmir. On a tip of Police arrested the accused from Janak Puri are of Delhi.

On interrogation the accused disclosed that he has done B-Tech in Electronics & Communication, from NIT Jammu and MBA in marketing from Pune. After completing his MBA, he went into the business of ticket booking. Due to loss in business he started cheating people by giving them hold/dummy tickets and after getting the money, he used to avoid their calls.

During investigation, it was learnt that he has cheated more than 30 people with worth Rs. 3 crore approx. Further investigation of the case is in progress.