Four juveniles held in Delhi for stabbing in robbery bid

The Delhi Police apprehended four juveniles for their alleged involvement in stabbing a man in a robbery bid, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, all four of them are school dropouts and alcoholics, who used to indulge in crime in a bid to finance their addiction to alcohol and support their lifestyle.

On March 25, the police received information about a man identified as Alfaz admitted to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital by his friends, Rajan and Sonu Kumar, with stab wounds. A complaint was lodged with the police.

Since the victim, Alfaj was not in a position to record his statement, a case was registered under relevant sections at the Police Station Sarai Rohilla on the basis of medico-legal records.

During the course of the investigation, Alfaz and his friends revealed that four boys, who tried to rob them at knifepoint, stabbed Alfaz after they found nothing in their possession.

Accordingly, the police added sections 393/394/397/398 IPC to the case based on the statements of the injured and both eye-witnesses on March 27.

The investigating officer in the case intensified the probe and scanned CCTV footage of the area, especially near the place of occurrence. After a while, it came out that the four had committed the offence but could be seen heading towards a JJ colony.

Later they were zeroed in at Shastri Nagar and K-Block, JJ Colony ofWazirpur with the help of the photographs of all the four suspects extracted from the CCTV footage.

Finally, on Thursday, the police received information that the four were in a park at Shastri Nagari. Without wasting time, the police rushed to the spot and nabbed them.

The accused were identified, and the knife, which was used in the commission of offence was also recovered from their possession at the instance of one of the CCLs.

During interrogation, they all confessed to their involvement in the case.

Further investigation into the case is in progress and the facts are being corroborated, a senior police official added.