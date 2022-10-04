Former three-time Hamirpur MP, Suresh Chandel, joins BJP

Former Member of Parliament Suresh Chandel, on Tuesday, resigned from Congress party and joined BJP in the presence of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Bilaspur.

Suresh Chandel expressing his happiness to join back to his parent party said that it was a homecoming for him.

Nadda said, “My old associate Chandel had left the BJP and joined Congress. I requested him to join BJP and make our nationalist party stronger.”

The country is growing at a rapid pace under the guidance of prime minister Narendra Modi, he added.

BJP State president Suresh Kashyap said, “Our party is happy to have him back. He has also served in the capacity of state president in the past.”

This is a big blow to the Congress party, he claimed, adding that the Congress leaders joining BJP is continuing and all this is because of the nepotism in the party.

A three-time BJP MP from Hamirpur parliamentary seat, Chandel had been expelled from the Lok Sabha after his name surfaced in the cash-for-query scam in 2005.

He had joined Congress in 2019 after he was denied the ticket from contest elections from Hamirpur parliamentary seat.

Besides remaining BJP state president from 1998 to 2000, he was also national vice president of BJP Kisan morcha.