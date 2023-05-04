Fire safety training park at vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium, recently inaugurated a Fire Safety Training Park at its plant in Jharsuguda.

The park will help the company’s Industrial & Fire Safety teams to facilitate live, practical safety demonstrations of fire hazards, their prevention and mitigation, to employees and business partners at the plant. With this, the company recommits itself to further enhancing safety and health at the workplace and ensuring total employee wellbeing.

Rahul Shar ma, CEO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business, said, “Our operations feature best-in class safety technologies that remind and reinforce safety-first practices at the workplace. This is augmented by behaviour-based safety initiatives that are applicable to each of our employees. Innovations such as the Fire Safety Park help immensely in spreading awareness of safety practices and making them accessible to more people.”

At the company’s alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Kalahandi district, Odisha, employees participated in a wellness awareness session which focused on sharing insights on both physical and mental wellness, including stress control, cardiovascular health and maintaining healthy lifestyles.