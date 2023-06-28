‘Ghajini’ and ‘Ready’ film actor Asin, on Wednesday, refuted the rumours of divorce with her husband Rahul Sharma and called it “utterly baseless”.

Taking to Instagram, Asin shared a note on her stories and wrote, “In middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys.”

The rumours started surfacing on social media after she reportedly deleted all her pictures with her husband except one from her Instagram account. She has also removed her wedding photos from her social media profile.

Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Arin in October 2017.

After her marriage Asin decided to quit the film industry.

She was last seen in 2015’s comedy ‘All Is Well’, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

She was a part for several big hit Bollywood films like ‘Ghajini’, ‘Ready’, ‘Bol Bachchan’, and ‘Housefull 2’ among others.

She was also part of several South Indian films.