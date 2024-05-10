SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted 21-day interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in connection with the excise policy scam.

The apex court said Kejriwal will surrender to authorities on June 2.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Sanjiv khanna and Dipankar Datta granted bail to Kejriwal keeping in view the Lok Sabha election.

Advertisement

The court brushed aside all objections raised by the Enforcement Directorate resisting the grant of bail to Kejriwal.

AAP national convenor Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

The Supreme Court bench on Tuesday had hinted at granting interim bail to Kejriwal so that he can campaign for the election. It said if interim bail was granted, Kejriwal would not be allowed to discharge any official duties as the chief minister. Kejriwal’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi first opposed it but later agreed.