CISF official injured after being hit by speeding car at Mumbai Airport, driver held

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official was seriously injured after being allegedly hit by a car at the checkpost of Mumbai International Airport, police said on Sunday.

Mumbai Police said that the injured official, Rahul Sharma was checking cars at a checkpost on the airport premises when a car came at full speed and hit him.

“Rahul Suresh Sharma, a CISF official, was seriously injured after being hit by a BMW car at the checkpoint of Mumbai International Airport. Five people in the car were handed over to the Sahar police station,” police said.

“The injured official was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” it added.

Police said that the accused driver has been detained and a case has been registered against him under IPC sections 279,338 and Motor Vehicle Act.

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement