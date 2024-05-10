AAP hails bail for Kejriwal as a victory for democracy

Welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said his release from judicial custody would make way for “big changes” in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj described the interim bail granted to Kejriwal as a blessing from Lord Hanuman to his devotee.

Bharadwaj further said that in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) people remain behind bars for months, getting interim bail in 40 days is like a miracle. Coming from the highest court of justice, it is a signal from God for an imminent change.

“There is a bigger purpose behind what happened, for which Kejriwal is coming out on interim bail and the country will witness that in the days to come,” he added.

Speaking at the press conference, another AAP leader, Atishi, said the decision of the Supreme Court is also the victory of truth, the constitution, and democracy. She said the entire party wants to thank the apex court for protecting the constitution.

The Delhi minister appealed to the people of the country to come forward and exercise their voting right to protect the constitution and democracy.

AAP leader Gopal Rai also thanked the Supreme Court, saying it has lit a ray of hope in the hearts of people who love the country and democracy. “Today, the entire country, including Delhi, is happy,” Rai said, adding the party is working to consolidate.

AAP’s National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakar said the party was grateful to the Supreme Court for granting the interim bail to Kejriwal in such extraordinary circumstances.

Hailing the SC decision, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the ‘truth can be troubled, but not defeated”. In a video message released on his X handle, he called the decision of the apex court historic which would usher in a productive and positive atmosphere in the country.

Earlier in the day, in a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1, albeit with certain conditions that the AAP chief will have to abide by while being out on bail.

The CM will walk out of the jail once the order is uploaded and a release order is processed with the completion of legal formalities, a CM’s lawyer said while speaking to reporters.