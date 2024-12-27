Fire in DU’s North Campus canteen, none hurt

A fire broke out in a canteen in the North Campus of the Delhi

University on Friday evening, the Delhi Fire Services official said,

adding that no injuries were reported in the unfortunate incident.

According to the DFS, a fire related call was received from a canteen

in the Gwayar Hall Hostel, Main Campus, University of Delhi. Based on

the call, four fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the blaze

under control.

No casualties were, however, reported in the incident and the flames

were doused by the firefighters, DFS added.

The canteen is a popular spot for college students to have their meals

and hang out with friends as it serves different cuisines. It is also

popularly known as ‘Pandit ji ki Canteen’ among the students.