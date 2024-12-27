Fire in DU’s North Campus canteen, none hurt

Toll in Bhankrota Tanker fire rises to 14
A fire broke out in a canteen in the North Campus of the DelhiUniversity on Friday evening, the Delhi Fire Services official said,adding that no injuries were reported in the unfortunate incident.
According to the DFS, a fire related call was received from a canteen
in the Gwayar Hall Hostel, Main Campus, University of Delhi. Based on
the call, four fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the blaze
under control.
No casualties were, however, reported in the incident and the flames
were doused by the firefighters, DFS added.
The canteen is a popular spot for college students to have their meals
and hang out with friends as it serves different cuisines. It is also
popularly known as ‘Pandit ji ki Canteen’ among the students.
