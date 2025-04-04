DU an example of quality education, need to further enhance its reputation globally: CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday praised Delhi University, stating that it has produced many great leaders, artists, social reformers, and thinkers, not only for the country, but the world.

She said DU is an example of quality education and the need is to further enhance its reputation globally.

Gupta said that no work related to the university will be stalled due to the government.

CM who paid a visit to DU on Friday, was honored at the university convention centre.

On the occasion, she spoke about the university’s illustrious legacy, its present achievements, and the government’s vision for the future.

She emphasized that the government aims to elevate Delhi’s education system to a level where every student, from KG to College, receives quality education.

CM also expressed, “Today is my first visit to Delhi University after becoming Chief Minister, and it is a moment of immense pride and joy for me. The very university that has earned global recognition is where I too pursued my education.”

She further said, “Returning here fills me with a deep sense of belonging and pride. I am proud to be an alumna of Delhi University.”

Gupta expressed her admiration for the historic campus, and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening the global identity of Delhi University.

Highlighting the university’s role in advancing women’s education, the CM acknowledged the establishment of Delhi University and its significant historical contribution.

She highlighted that since the 1930s, DU has promoted women’s education and inclusion.

Gupta stressed that even during the difficult times of partition, the university ensured that affected female students remained connected to mainstream education through Camp College.

CM Rekha Gupta also announced that under the “Viksit Delhi Budget 2025,” the Delhi Government has allocated Rs 19,291 crore this year for the development and strengthening of the education sector which is 19.29 per cent of total budget.

She affirmed the government’s clear commitment to building an education system where every student, whether in nursery or pursuing postgraduate studies, has access to quality education.