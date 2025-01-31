Fervor marks Junior School annual day at Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan

The Junior School Annual Day at Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan on Friday was an occasion to cherish for the zeal and enthusiasm of the participants. Coming as it does with prize distribution at the Rajni Kumar Hall of Peace and Friendship in the school premises the event brought in its wake honour and appreciation for many an achiever.

The event was presided over by Usha Chopra, Founder Principal and Director New Era Public Schools, and an eminent educationist.

Welcoming Chief Guest Usha Chopra and a large audience of esteemed guests and parents, Director Dr Jyoti Bose reminisced the days when both Springdales School and New Era Public School were in their foundational years sharing progressive ideologies.

She said the Annual Day celebrations and finale dance – “Everyone Belongs” celebrating diversity, was dedicated to the cherished memory of the Founder, Rajni Kumar, whose visionary leadership shaped Springdales School into an institution built on inclusivity, global harmony and humane values.

Chairman Dr. A Sankara Reddy gave his greetings on the occasion and assured the parents that the children were in very good hands and were fortunate to be part of Springdales School, a pioneer in the realm of education.

The Annual Report showcasing the achievements, laurels and innovative projects of the students for the year 2024-25 was presented by the principal, headmistress and junior prefects.

After giving away the Special Awards to the multifaceted students who excelled in the sphere of academics, performing arts, public speaking, and art, the Chief Guest, complimented the school that now stands tall as an institution nurturing generations .

She reiterated that the rich legacy built on the firm foundation by Rajni Kumar is being carried forward under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Jyoti Bose.

The cultural programme commenced with the Junior Choir rendering two songs: “Hukus Bukus”, the Kashmiri folk song that holds deep cultural significance, a popular childrens’ song followed by “Kewa Zang”, a Bhutanese folk song, which conveys gratitude for nature`s bounty, emphasising the importance of living in harmony with the Earth.

The day ended with ‘Vote of Thanks’ proposed by Dr Neerja Sharma, Manager, Springdales School Dhaula Kuan on a happy note motivating the students to set more such milestones in future.