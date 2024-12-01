Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir annual fest celebrates nature and talent

The annual celebration of Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, themed “Harmony in Motion” for classes 1-6 and “Environment” for classes 7-12, took place with great enthusiasm on Saturday at the Allahabad Medical Association hall on Stanley Road.

The event brought together students, teachers, and distinguished guests to celebrate the achievements and creativity of the students.

The primary section’s event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Manu Prakash Dubey, the Additional General Manager of Indian Railways. The children of Class 1 welcomed everyone with a lively dance performance to the song “Welcome Welcome,” teaching the importance of nature, wildlife, and environmental preservation.

Class 2 students showcased a group dance, while Class 3 students performed a dance based on traditional games, captivating the audience. The children of Class 4 presented a vibrant group dance, and Class 5 students performed Hindi and English plays based on stories like “Eidgah,” “Kabuliwala,” and “Malgudi Days.”

Class 6 students impressed the audience with a play on the meditation and determination of young Dhruv, conveying the values of hard work and perseverance.

For the senior section (Classes 7-12), the Environment-themed celebrations started with Rajeev Bharti’s inauguration. He is the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court. The students of Class 7 performed a silent act and a group dance, conveying the message of water, electricity, and the balance of nature.

Class 8 students brought to life the enchanting moments from the life of Lord Krishna. Class 9 students also participated in a group dance and mime to emphasize the importance of environmental protection. The event also featured inspiring face paintings that depicted the life journeys of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, industrialist Ratan Tata, and President Droupadi Murmu, symbolizing their struggles and triumphs.

The program also included an English play, “Villa for Sale,” a captivating Qawwali “Aa Ja Ve Mahi Tera,” and performances by the school band, “The Electric,” which added to the festivities. The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Principal Alpana Day, while Dr. Krishna Gupta and Treasurer Ravindra Gupta expressed gratitude to all attendees.