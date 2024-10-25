Kindergarten Cultural Fiesta makes the day for tiny tots at Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan

The Kindergarten Cultural Fiesta held in the Rajni Kumar Hall of Peace and Friendship at Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan on Friday proved a feast for the eyes when tiny tots set an exciting milestone for excelling in their debut performance in front of a large audience.

The annual event that endeavours to explore the enormous potential and synergy of more than 500 toddlers was graced by Dr. A Sankara Reddy, Chairman, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan; Dr. Neerja Sharma, Manager, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan; Dr. Usha Ram, Manager, Springdales School, Pusa Road; and Dr. Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools, along with other distinguished guests, former teachers, parents and well-wishers of the school.

Welcoming the audience, Headmistress Sujata Maleyvar stated with great satisfaction that the legacy of “our founder late Rajni Kumar is being carried forward under the able leadership of our Director Dr. Jyoti Bose”.

The programme that featured cultural presentations by classes of the kindergarten delivered powerful social messages ranging from the importance of good manners, dental hygiene, healthy eating, preventing pollution on land and sea, ill effects of overuse of technology, promoting use of green technology, saving water, and celebrating green Diwali.

Extending her special Diwali greetings on the occasion, Dr. Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools, reiterated that formative years help in nurturing happy children.

Appreciating the efforts of the entire team and Headmistress Sujata Maleyvar, she shared the good news that in the recently-held Education World Survey 2024, “our school has retained the first position in Internationalism Co-curricular Activities for the 14th consecutive year”.

Ritu Madan, principal of the school, in her vote of thanks, cheered the promising stars of the day and applauded the dynamic team of the Junior School who tirelessly worked behind the scenes to put up such a spectacular show.