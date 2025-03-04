Springdales School organizes cancer screening camp on 102nd birth anniversary of its founder

Springdales School in Dhaula Kuan on Tuesday organized a cancer screening camp in the school premises as part of commemorating the 102nd birth anniversary of its founder Rajni Kumar.

Upholding the Springdalian values of ‘Living is Giving’, the camp was dedicated to the person who passionately believed in service to humanity.

The camp was organized by the Indian Cancer Society (ICS)-an NGO with a mission to combat cancer, for staff members, school helpers and beneficiaries of the Swabhimaan Vocational Training Centre run by Springdales School.

The screening process which included chest X-ray, blood profile and a comprehensive gynecological examination was done by a team of competent medical professionals.

The school staff as well as members of the community also received expert consultation on preventive healthcare, lifestyle modifications, and the benefits of regular medical check-ups.

The collaborative efforts of the school’s Social Work Department and ICS healthcare professionals made the initiative a resounding success, with over 120 screenings completed in the camp.

The event served as a meaningful tribute to Dr Rajni Kumar’s legacy of selfless service and unwavering compassion for fellow human beings.