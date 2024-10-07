Every road in Delhi has become dilapidated, alleges Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday termed the promise made by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi on Delhi roads as “another hoax”.

“The AAP government has accepted failure by promising to repair Delhi roads before the elections,” he said.”Not just one, every road in Delhi has become dilapidated. Pollution in Delhi has increased due to these bad roads,” he alleged.He said experts believe that the main reason for pollution in the capital is PM 2.5 and PM 10 which are fine and coarse particles of dust.

“This dust is flying from the bad roads of Delhi and ever since the AAP government has come, the condition of the roads is going from bad to worse,” said Bidhuri , alleging. “Due to this reason, the level of pollution in Delhi remains in the dangerous category. Now the situation is such that elections are being awaited for improvement”.

