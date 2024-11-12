Bidhuri flags-off 12-lane National Highway at Mithapur Chowk, Badarpur

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday inaugurated the 12-lane National Highway at Mithapur Chowk in Badarpur area.

He said this highway is a big step towards ending the traffic jam in South Delhi and in the coming days with this gift of the Central Government, the entire South Delhi will get rid of the jam.

He dedicated the highway connecting Mumbai-Baroda Highway from Mithapur Chowk to the public by flagging it off.

Exit and entry points have been given to get on and off this highway at Mithapur Chowk. He said till now it used to take two and a half hours to go to Sohna but now onward it will be reached in just 25 minutes.

The part of this highway from Sarai Kale Khan to Kalindi Kunj is still being built. Once ready, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate it.

About 6 thousand crore rupees have been spent on this project. This highway will be connected to Sohna-Mumbai-Baroda highway. There will be permanent relief from the traffic jams on Mathura Road and nearby areas.