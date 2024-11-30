BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri honoured for 55 years of political service

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was honored at a civic ceremony held at the BR Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, on Saturday, commemorating his 55 years of distinguished political service.

Bidhuri’s accolades include being named the ‘Best MLA of Delhi Assembly’ in 2008, repeating the honor in 2023-24, and being the only MLA to consistently receive an ‘A’ grade for his performance in the Assembly.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, former Union minister Vijay Goel, and former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely.

In his address, Bidhuri expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing his commitment to advancing the BJP’s vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The formation of a BJP government in Delhi in the upcoming Assembly elections will be the greatest achievement of my life,” he stated.

He also criticized the AAP government, alleging failures in delivering promised free services, including water, education, and healthcare.

“Delhi’s public was left longing for basic amenities despite lofty slogans,” he said, vowing to improve the city’s infrastructure and services if the BJP comes to power.

Bidhuri assured that free services would continue under BJP governance but would be implemented effectively, ensuring tangible benefits for citizens. “Delhi will be transformed into a truly world-class city,” he pledged.

The event was coordinated by Satish Lohia, Vice President of the Delhi State BJP OBC Morcha.