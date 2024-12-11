Make arrangements to stop trains at Tughlakabad station: BJP MP Bidhuri to Centre

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that orders should be given to stop trains at Tughlakabad station in the national capital.

Bidhuri raised the issue of stopping of many trains at Tughlakabad railway station in Lok Sabha.

In the House, the South Delhi BJP MP said during the Corona period, the stoppage of Dehradun Express and Janata Express running between Firozpur and Mumbai was stopped at Tughlakabad station in his parliamentary constituency South Delhi.

Advertisement

“The public is facing inconvenience due to the stoppage. Therefore, the government should make arrangements to stop trains at this station,” he said.

Bidhuri said he has raised this question because the people of Tughlakabad and surrounding colonies now have to go to Nizamuddin station several kilometres away to catch the train.

“A large number of migrants from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana live in these colonies who used to come to Tughlakabad station to catch the train. They are facing a lot of trouble due to the end of the stoppage,” the South Delhi BJP MP added.