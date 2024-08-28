Elections to ward committee of MCD slated for September 4

Elections to the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the 12 zonal bodies of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been scheduled for September 4.

The elections will be conducted through a secret ballot, as mandated by the Delhi Municipal Corporation Regulations act, 1957. Voting will be held between 10 am and 4 pm at the Hansraj Gupta Auditorium and Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium at MCD headquarters, covering various zones of the civic body.

The councilors will have time till August 30 to submit their nominations to the municipal secretary, it added.

The election to the standing committee has long been demanded by the Opposition as they said it was hampering the financial allocation for big projects in the civic body.

Earlier on August 23, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed the Municipal secretary to initiate the election process in the civic body.

In a letter addressed to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) secretary, she asked him to initiate the process for the election of chairmen, deputy chairmen of the ward committee, and one member to the standing committee from the ward committee as per provisions of the Delhi Municipal Committee Act, 1957.