Election Commission team to visit Telangana to assess poll preparedness

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will undertake a three-day visit to Telangana from October 3 to assess poll preparedness.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said on Monday that the visit aims to engage with various stakeholders, assess poll preparedness, and interact with the local community.

On the first day, the ECI team, consisting of top officials, will hold a crucial meeting with national and state recognized political parties. Following this, the team will convene a meeting with enforcement agencies to discuss key matters related to the upcoming elections.

On the second day, the team will assess poll preparedness at the grassroots level. District Election Officers (DEOs) and Superintendents Of Police (SPs)/Commissioners of Police (CPs) from all 33 districts in Telangana will make detailed presentations to the EC team

The team will also hold a crucial meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to align their efforts with state administration and security agencies.

The third and final day of the visit will feature an exhibition showcasing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. The EC team will interact with state icons, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, and young voters to promote awareness and participation in the democratic process.

Elections for 119-member Telangana Assembly are likely to be held in November-December.