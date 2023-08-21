Dy director, women & child development, wife held for minor’s sexual exploitation

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a suspended Delhi government official and his wife in a case of sexual exploitation of a minor leading to her pregnancy.

The husband-wife duo has been identified as Premoday Khakha and Seema Rani. “In the case of sexual assault of a minor, we have arrested two persons. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51. He is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Development of the GNCT, and the second accused is his wife, Seema Rani, 50,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government suspended the official accused of raping a minor.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” an official order issued by the Delhi government read.

The order came after the official was booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend’s minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy.