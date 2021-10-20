DMRC starts training the first batch of Dhaka metro

The Delhi Metro has commenced the training of its first batch of operations and maintenance staff/officials of the Dhaka Metro at its prestigious Training Academy (known as ‘Delhi Metro Rail Academy’ i.e, DMRA) located at Shastri Park Depot.

The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising of 19 Operations and 17 Rolling Stock officials, by DMRC officials, commenced at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from 14th Oct, 2021. The training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after implementation of Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under which 163 officials of Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training at DMRA.

The training duration of the courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days as per the job profile of the participants. The training module includes interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical, on-job trainings, etc.

Dhaka Metro will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as ‘MRT Line-6’ comprising of 20.1 km.

This major off-shore assignment will further boost the image of DMRA as a premier training destination in the field of MRTS not only in India but internationally. DMRA had earlier conducted short term courses for MRT Jakarta and LRT Colombo also.

