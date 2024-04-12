Gang of female thieves, active in Delhi Metro busted; five arrested

The Delhi Police have busted a gang of alleged female thieves who used to target women travelling on the Delhi Metro with the arrest of five women, the police said on Friday.

All the accused women were sent to judicial custody, a police official said.

The action was initiated to nab the women thieves following a complaint by a woman commuter.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the complainant’s purse containing Rs 50,000 in cash, her PAN card and cash card, was allegedly stolen between Rajiv Chowk and Rajendra Place metro stations.

The accused used to divert the victim’s attention, even using their infanys to pick up quarrels with the fellow lady travelers.

Rs 44,900 in cash were recovered from them, an official said.

After registration of a case against the gang, a police team began the probe, and the team scanned through the CCTV footage of Rajiv Chowk Metro station and tracked the movement of the complainant till she boarded the Metro train on blue line towards Rajendra Place.

Thereafter, CCTV footage from inside the Metro train was also checked and it was apparent that five ladies surrounded the complainant from all sides in a crowd, the police said.

According to the police, it came as a surprise that two of them was carrying infants to divert the attention of the complainant, while the other ladies, smartly picked a small purse from her handbag and suddenly vanished from the compartment at the R K Ashram Marg metro station.

Their trail was followed through CCTV, where they were seen boarding an auto and later de- boarded the same at the Fareedpuri transit camp shanties, Anand Parbat.

After zeroing in on them, a police team finally nabbed them from the Connaught Place area on Wednesday morning while they were headed towards Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.