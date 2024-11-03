DMRC promotes integrity during ‘Vigilance Awareness Week-2024’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) observed the Vigilance Awareness Week-2024 from October 28 to November 3, joining the nationwide initiative under the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity” through a series of events and activities.

“A special commemorative newsletter was launched, and compendiums of important CVC circulars and system improvement guidelines issued by the Vigilance department were unveiled during the week,” a DMRC spokesperson stated on Sunday.

The week featured various activities, including ‘nukkad nataks’, quiz shows, slogan and essay writing competitions, and lectures on vigilance-related topics.

At the closing ceremony, DMRC’s Chief Vigilance Officer, Hirendra Singh Rana, highlighted the various measures being implemented by the Vigilance department to foster integrity, transparency, and efficiency within the organization. The event was attended by the Directors and senior officers.

DMRC’s site offices, including those in Mumbai, Patna, and Bhubaneswar, also participated by organizing several activities during the week.