Delhi Metro to introduce India’s first three-coach train corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that it will introduce India’s first metro corridor designed to operate with three-coach trains, marking a significant milestone in the country’s urban transit network.

The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block Metro Corridor of Phase-IV will be the second smallest metro line (8 km) in the Delhi Metro network, enhancing last-mile connectivity while ensuring seamless interchange with existing metro corridors

“Unlike most metro lines that use four, six, or eight coach trains, this innovative three-coach system has been developed to cater specifically to short-distance urban travel. The smaller train configuration will provide a cost-effective and agile solution, ensuring better frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating a substantial number of daily commuters,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

The official said this corridor is not just about reducing train length, it’s about optimising urban mobility with a future-ready, efficient, and cost-conscious metro system.

“The Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block corridor is being developed with a realistic assessment of passenger flow in mind. While high-density corridors require longer rakes to handle massive crowds, this stretch caters to a different category of commuters—short-distance travelers requiring frequent and efficient metro services,” said Dayal.

The official said the corridor’s Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) estimates indicate a manageable load, ensuring a comfortable travel experience without unnecessary overcapacity. Shorter trains mean quicker turnaround times, allowing for a highly efficient frequency cycle.

“A smaller train format means lower energy consumption per trip, making it an environmentally responsible and financially prudent decision. By investing in a three-coach system, Delhi Metro is ensuring economic sustainability while still providing top-tier urban transit solutions,” Dayal said.

The official added this corridor will significantly improve last-mile connectivity, particularly for commuters traveling between South and Central Delhi.