DJB and DDA to chalk plan for construction of Decentralised Sewerage Treatment Plants and Sewerage Pumping Stations

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha met Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman today to highlight the need to expedite allotment of lands for the construction of Decentralised Sewerage Treatment Plants and Sewerage Pumping Stations for further enhancing the sewerage management facilities of Delhi.

Raghav Chadha said that the construction of Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants and Sewage Pumping Stations is a solution for the increasing sewage problem and land needs to be allocated by DDA without any further delay. Presently, due to the non-availability of the required land, the Delhi Jal Board is unable to process the proposals for taking up the construction of DSTPs and SPSs which are a prerequisite for the extension of the sewerage network in ‘unsewered areas’ of Delhi.

In the meeting, Chadha specified how providing the sewerage facilities in areas that lack connectivity has been incumbent upon Delhi Jal Board and how the team is working day and night to provide the best of services and facilities, including uninterrupted and easily accessible water and its effective disposal to the residents of Delhi.

Chadha said, “The burgeoning population has also led to an increase in sewer generation that needs to be treated on priority. Construction of DSTPs and SPSs is a way out, for which land needs to be allocated by DDA in favour of Delhi Jal Board, as the board does not have its own land in areas where DSTPs and SPSs are required to be installed. At this juncture, it is extremely important to mention that various officials at Delhi Jal Board are regularly establishing formal correspondence and meetings with the DDA for almost more than one year.

“Therefore, as the need of the hour calls, immediate intervention is sought for allotment of land for construction of DSTPs and SPSs to Delhi Jal Board in urbanised villages at 37 specified locations by DDA on priority to facilitate the construction of Decentralised STPs/SPSs in unsewered areas to enable the implementation and execution of comprehensive sewerage disposal system in the remaining portions of Delhi.”

Formal requests have been made to the DDA for necessary allocation of the required land as they virtually are the custodian of the government land and joint inspections by DDA and DJB have also been done of the required lands for the construction of DSTPs/ SPSs.