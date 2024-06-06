Delhi’s Dalits, Sikhs contributed in the BJP’s big win in LS Polls: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday expressed gratitude to the voters from the reserved constituencies and also from the seats with Sikh majority in the city for extending their unprecedented support in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sachdeva asserted that ”in every election, the support of every section of society is essential for victory, and in this election, we have received more support from every section of the society”.

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva claimed that opposition parties and media have always said that the saffron party can only win triangular contests in Delhi, and added that this time, the BJP fought the elections with a strong team of booth leaders and managed direct contact with voters by distributing voter slips on time, which resulted in a convincing victory.

Advertisement

The BJP leader said that the saffron party thwarted the opposition alliance of AAP and Congress in this election, which happened with an important contribution coming from Delhi’s SC and also the Sikh voters.

The Delhi BJP chief said that the party will now aim to win the 12 SC and five Sikh majority assembly constituencies in the 2025 state elections.

He said that BJP will now intensify its struggle for the rights of the SC community, and planned efforts will also be made to strengthen the party’s connection with the Sikh community.

BJP’s MP-elect from the North West Delhi constituency, Yogendra Chandoliya who was also present at the press conference, said under the leadership of party’s Delhi unit chief, the winning of seven seats of the city in LS polls shows the confidence that people have shown in the BJP.

Party leader Rajkumar Chauhan claimed that in Delhi, where ration cards have not been made for a long time, the elderly are not receiving pensions, and reserved certificates are not being issued, the BJP will work on all these issues, which is the responsibility of the Delhi government.

The BJP leader further expressed the hope that the results of the upcoming Assembly elections will also become better.