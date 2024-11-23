Delhiites remain in dire straits as air quality back to ‘severe’ category

Residents of the national capital breathed in despair on Saturday, with the air quality plunging back to the ‘severe’ category as average Air Quality Index (AQI) pegged at 412.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the prominent pollutant in the national capital’s air on Saturday was the PM 2.5 (particulate matter), which refers to particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller.

The highest AQI level on Saturday was recorded at Wazirpur with the index value of 450, at 4 pm, as per the CPCB.

Advertisement

Despite implementation of the various measures as per the anti- pollution plan in force across the city, AQI levels are still high, with people getting affected by the harmful effects of pollutants causing respiratory issues and aggravating the conditions of those already suffering from pulmonary ailments, cardiac problems and Cerebrovascular problems.

Masks seem to have become a part of daily life, as people who have to venture out for work have no other option, but to wear them to prevent themselves from harmful effects of pollution.

According to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva’s claims, people are buying expensive air purifiers, while anti- allergy medicines have become part of daily life of many households.

Meteorological conditions seem unfavorable presently for the dispersion of pollutants, as per the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, however the weather agency has said that AQI index may step down from severe category on Sunday, and remain under ‘very poor’ zone till Monday.

Anti- smog guns, water sprinklers could be seen across the city’s roads, especially on those with more traffic, but on the other hand Delhi BJP says that the Resident Welfare Associations claim they did not see smog guns or water sprinklers functioning in the colonies.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited Narela border on Friday to take stock of the situation upon receiving complaints that vehicles restricted under the Graded Response Action plan were allegedly entering the city.