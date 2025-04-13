Pleasant weather in Delhi, heatwave to return next week

Delhi has witnessed a sudden change in weather over the past few days due to an active Western Disturbance with low-pressure features.

The weather remained pleasant over the past 2-3 days with partly cloudy sky, lower maximum temperature, strong winds, light rain and no heat wave conditions.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum went down to 20.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The pleasant weather is expected to continue through Sunday, with forecasts predicting light rain or drizzle across the capital. The day’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35°C, accompanied by relative humidity. No heat wave conditions are expected, and the sky will remain partly cloudy—making for a comfortable weekend.

However, starting Monday, April 14, Delhi is set to heat up again. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions for three days between April 14 and April 20. Clear skies are expected throughout the week, with the maximum temperatures climbing back up to around 40°C. Surface winds with speeds of 20-30 km/h are also likely.

As the week progresses and temperatures rise, residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure, and take necessary precautions to beat the heat, especially with moderate air quality persisting across the region.