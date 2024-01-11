Wanted Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gangster arrested in Delhi

In the Delhi Police Special Cell’s ongoing crackdown on the city gangs another wanted member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali Gang was arrested in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The gangster identified as Akhil alias Maya, 28, wanted in a shootout case of the Rajouri Garden area has been absconding, the police official said.

He was apprehended from Delhi’s Rohini Sector 18 on January 8, where he had arrived to meet an associate, as per information received by the police.

On being intercepted by the police and asked to surrender, he whipped out his pistol and aimed at the raiding party. However, the police team managed to overpower him and disarm him, a police official said.

The police team has seized the single-shot pistol and a live cartridge recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case was registered under appropriate sections of the law.

The accused, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, is involved in seven criminal cases of attempted murder, robbery, dacoity, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and Arms Act, in the national capital and other places of the NCR region.

According to Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, HGS Dhaliwal, the information about the presence of the absconding gangster in the outer Delhi area was received by the police and police teams gathered details of his activities and movements for about 20 before he was finally nabbed from Rohini.

According to the police, Akhil was involved in providing logistics and financial help to the gang members.

On December 15 last year, the accused and his associates reached a club in the Rajouri Garden area and fired gunshots,” the police said.