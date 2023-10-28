Support to individuals with disabilities Delhi govt priority: Minister

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said here on Saturday that the Delhi government’s primary aim was to support individuals with disabilities in acquiring high-quality, advanced, scientifically designed aids and devices that can improve their physical, social, and psychological well-being by mitigating the impact of their disabilities and boosting their economic prospects.

The minister made the statement during his visit to a two-day general disability camp at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in the East district.

“These camps serve as a means to help people with disabilities access services within their district efficiently. The enthusiastic participation of all the governmental as well non-governmental agencies in the camp along with a strong support from the hospital authorities made this camp a highly successful camp,” the minister said.

Anand asserted that the society should shift its perspective and foster inclusivity to empower individuals with disabilities, allowing them to transform their limitations into sources of strength.

During the camp, residents of east district were provided with various services like issuance of disability certificates, UDID (Unique Disability ID) cards, digital disability certificates, DTC passes, railway concession passes, loans and assistive devices.