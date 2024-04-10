Delhi min Raaj Kumar Anand resigns over corruption; AAP says ‘was under BJP’s pressure’

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from the party and the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, alleging “corrupt practices”.

Anand said that he joined the AAP to fight corruption but today, the party has found itself in the middle of corrupt practices.

“I joined AAP after seeing its strong message on fighting corruption. Today, the party has found itself in the middle of corrupt practices. That’s why I have decided to quit,” said Anand, who held the post of Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes minister in the Delhi government.

He further said that when he joined the politics, Kejriwal had said “Rajniti Badlegi to Desh Badlega” (If politics changes, the country will change). However, he added, politics has not changed but the politicians have.

“Today, I am very sad, so I have come to share my sorrow. I came into politics when Arvind Kejriwal had said that rajniti badlegi toh desh badlega (if politics changes, the country will change). Rajniti toh nahi badli, lekin rajneta badal gaye (politics has not changed, but politicians have),” Anand said.

Addressing a press conference soon after his resignation, AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that he was under pressure from the BJP.

“We were repeatedly saying this. Many people will think that we will now blame Raaj Kumar Anand and call him a betrayer. But we won’t call him any of these things. Because we guess he might have got scared. He is a family man and has kids and relatives. Not everyone is Sanjay Singh and can rot in jail for so many days,” Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who accompanied Bharadwaj during the presser, said that Anand was raided by the ED and called corrupt by the BJP.

“This proves that breaking the Aam Aadmi Party is the target of the BJP. Raaj Kumar Anand was raided by the ED and all BJP leaders called him corrupt. Now it is for the world to see whether Raaj Kumar Anand is welcomed to the BJP with a garland,” Singh said.