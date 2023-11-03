Day after raids at Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand, AAP says BJP scared of it

A day after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said the BJP is scared of the party as it follows the path of truth and practices “politics of work”.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said, “When the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, I had already predicted that this was just the beginning. More Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders would be summoned soon. The BJP fears the AAP and Kejriwal. This prediction became a reality in just two days. Yesterday morning, the residence of Raaj Kumar Anand was raided by the ED.”

Attacking the saffron party, she said, “I want to tell the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that we are not afraid of your ED or CBI raids and summons. We are not even afraid of going to jail. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP think that they will intimidate us with their ED-CBI investigations and imprison us to hinder our work, let me make it very clear that this is not possible. We are working for the people of Delhi and will continue to do so.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Anand, who was also present, said, “We are a party that follows the path of truth and practices politics of work, which is why we are being troubled. The BJP wants to silence parties that engage in politics of work. We will not be afraid of CBI or ED and will stand with our leader Arvind Kejriwal.”