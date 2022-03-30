Follow Us:
Sisodia continues surprise inspections across Delhi govt schools

Continuing the series of surprise inspections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in D- Block, Jahangirpuri.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 30, 2022 8:17 am

Manish Sisodia,

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: Twitter)

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, spoke to the students about academic activities and their experiences of studying new curricula – the Happiness Curriculum and the Deshbhakti Curriculum.

He also reviewed the progress of the Reading campaign at school.

Sisodia further interacted with the students of Class 7, checked on the progress of the Reading Campaign and spoke to students about their experiences of the Happiness Curriculum and the Deshbhakti Curriculum.

The students said they are strengthening their language skills through innovative methods like role-play. They further added that Happiness Classes help them relax their minds at the beginning of the day, which further aids them in focusing better on their studies. Moreover, the Deshbhakti curriculum has helped them change their mindset towards society and their country. Learning about the lives of freedom fighters and reformers is helping them understand how their actions can impact society – both positively and negatively.

In addition, the students of Class 11 shared their thoughts on Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, which has helped them become risk-takers.

