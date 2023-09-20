Several injured as violence erupts in DU’s South Campus

Today, at Delhi University’s Dayal Singh College, a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) faced a severe beating, and several others were injured. Additionally, students supporting ABVP were assaulted by individuals with their faces concealed by white cloth.

According to an ABVP member, they were engaged in a peaceful campaign when a group of men arrived and attacked the students. “They wielded sticks and verbally abused students, including girls supporting ABVP,” shared Ashutosh. They allege the assailants to be associated with NSUI. The NSUI, however, refutes the allegations, dismissing them as mere propaganda.

Advertisement

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) workers were also targeted. Amrendra Yadav, an INSO candidate, reported, “We were assaulted by unidentified individuals, and many of us are now hospitalized.” However, Yadav is uncertain about the affiliation of the assailants.

Yesterday, certain organization members were observed using sticks to forcefully break the gates of Ramjas and Miranda House colleges. Despite imposed regulations and the deployment of police, parties were observed to be in breach of the code of conduct.