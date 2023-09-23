ABVP Dominates DUSU Elections: Sweeps 3 Key Positions, NSUI bags 1

In the elections for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), ABVP emerged victorious in three seats, with NSUI securing one.

Tushar Dedha, Aprajita, and Sachin Baisla from ABVP were elected as President, Secretary, and Joint-Secretary respectively. NSUI’s Abhi Dahiya emerged victorious as Vice-President.

President Dedha expressed his joy, stating, “ABVP’s recent endeavors for the betterment of students are the reason behind our clear majority in this election.” He further emphasized that winning the elections held every four years serves as evidence of ABVP’s consistent dedication to resolving students’ issues.

Advertisement

Tushar secured an impressive victory with 3115 votes. Dahiya clinched his position with a significant lead of 1829 votes. Aprajita and Sachin Baisla achieved resounding wins, garnering 12,937 and 9995 votes respectively.

Aprajita has given her assurance to female students, affirming that ABVP will provide continuous support and prioritize the resolution of challenges they encounter.

The voting took place on September 22nd and a voting turnout of 42% was observed. Results were announced today amidst rain-soaked celebrations by supporters.

ABVP also exhibited strong performance in various college elections, clinching the majority of seats and winning in 34 colleges.