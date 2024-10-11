Services on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line affected due to technical snag in train

Commuters using the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on Friday evening had to face delays in service for 30 minutes due to a technical snag in a train at Rajiv Chowk metro station.

Talking to The Statesman, an official from the DMRC said: “Services were delayed on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line due to some technical issue which was developed in the train at Rajiv Chowk metro station.”

“The train was withdrawn at Vishwavidyalaya and was sent to Khyber Pass depot,” the spokesperson added.

“Delay in services from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

Later in another post on X, the DMRC said, “Normal services have resumed.”