Delhi Metro to introduce urban freight (cargo) services on its network

The Delhi Metro will introduce urban freight (cargo) services on its network, a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

“The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Blue Dart, a leading express logistics service provider in India, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for urban logistics service,” the spokesperson said.

This service is part of a strategic collaboration between the DMRC and Blue Dart, India’s premier express logistics service provider. This initiative, the first of its kind in the entire South Asia Pacific region, reinforces the commitment of the DMRC and Blue Dart to environmental stewardship and fostering more sustainable logistics solutions.

Under this collaboration, Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during non-peak hours, utilising available capacity to ensure faster and more reliable movement of time-sensitive shipments. This innovative solution reduces dependency on road transport, thereby easing congestion and curbing vehicular emissions.

At the same time, the DMRC will optimise its resources while reinforcing its commitment to environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Globally, metro systems are increasingly exploring ways to utilise spare capacity to generate revenue while promoting sustainability. For instance, Madrid Metro has initiated a pilot project in collaboration with logistic partners to transport parcels via metro trains, thereby reducing road traffic and pollution.

The DMRC is actively engaging with Madrid Metro to exchange insights and best practices in urban freight transportation.

By integrating first-mile and last-mile connectivity through metro-enabled logistics solutions and Micro Parcel Hubs, the project enhances supply chain efficiency while alleviating road congestion and urban pollution. Under this initiative, the DMRC is leveraging its stations and tracks to establish a sustainable urban freight network across Delhi-NCR.

The collaboration highlights the importance of overcoming operational challenges and adopting global best practices to strengthen urban cargo movement. The exchange of expertise and benchmarking will be the key to scaling the project’s impact. It also aims to boost operational efficiency, shorten delivery timelines, and support urban freight systems with lower carbon emissions by repurposing metro premises into logistics hubs.

As part of its long-term vision, the DMRC plans to expand this cargo network to additional metro stations, setting new benchmarks in sustainable and seamless freight transportation. With this pioneering model, the DMRC and Blue Dart will be redefining urban logistics by integrating sustainability with innovation, ensuring a greener and more efficient future for cargo movement in metropolitan areas.