Man jumps off from Mayur Vihar-1 metro station

A man jumped off from the Mayur Vihar Phase 1 metro station after hanging from the railing for about half an hour, the police said on Monday.

He sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at hospital, it added.

As per the police, they received information from the station controller of the MayurVihar-1 metro regarding a person hanging from the railing on the roadside for about half an hour.

Based on the call, a team was rushed to the spot that tried to rescue the person along with fire brigade and CISF personnel.

However, despite all the efforts, he jumped off on the road and was rushed to LBS Hospital first but was referred to GTB Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Vikram Singh, employed in the private sector.

The cops recovered a mobile phone, a paper with contact numbers of the family members written on it along with cash and a metro card.

An official mentioned that in preliminary investigation it is evident that he tried to jump off with motive of suicide and not accidental, however the exact reason can only be ascertained after a due enquiry in the matter.

The video of the whole incident is viral on social media where the person can be seen hanging from the railing while people and the police trying to calm him and requesting to get down.