Satyendar Jain: No serious case of Omicron variant recorded at present; situation under control

Apprising the Delhi people of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Saturday Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that as of now, the situation is in control. Delhi government is ready to fight any variant of Corona with full force. We have the appropriate infrastructure to treat the patients and stop the spread of Coronavirus.

He further said that according to the experts the Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta variant. And hence, patients do not need to be admitted to the hospital, at present no patient of Omicron is in need of oxygen.

Addressing a press conference Jain added that “prevention is better than cure and people need to keep themselves safe at all times. It should be our responsibility to wear masks at all times whenever we are heading outside our homes, this will help us to stop the further spread of coronavirus”.

He further said, “Delhi has appropriate and enough infrastructure and vaccination centres to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day. The Delhi government is fully prepared to vaccinate the children between 15-18 years of age. He further added that “we have a full stock of Booster doses available for the vaccination of the people of Delhi”.

Jain further said that “keeping in view the ongoing situation, more than 3,000 beds have already been prepared for the children. All the healthcare workers are being trained and instructed properly for the treatment of the Coronavirus. There is no separate treatment for the different variants of the virus.”

He said that “people are demanding the Omicron test these days, this is to inform them that the information on Omicron is necessary only for the government and policy makers so that it can ensure the system works accordingly. Patients will not get to know anything new about the variant because the treatment process for other Corona variants is exactly the same as the Omicron variant. The Omicron variant is a variant of the corona itself and the protocol for its treatment and prevention is also the same as before.”