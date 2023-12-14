SC extends interim bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

The Supreme Court on Thursday further extended till January 8, 2024, the interim bail on medical grounds to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case on May 30, 2022.

Posting the matter for hearing on January 8, Justice Bela M. Trivedi heading a bench also comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that Jain has submitted new documents at the last minute without allowing other side time to verify the same.

Not expressing any opinion on the merits of the matter, the bench said that they are inclined to extend interim order till the next date of hearing. Justice Trivedi also remarked that Jain must have recovered now.

On May 26, 2023, the Supreme Court had granted six weeks interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds. On July 10, the court extended the interim bail by two weeks. Since then, he continues to be on interim basil on medical grounds.

When the hearing begins in the post-lunch session, Justice Trivedi said that the matter has been listed before her bench as Justice

A.S. Bopanna has communicated to the registry that he will not sit after Diwali due to medical reasons and all matters listed before him should be kept as de-part heard.

Earlier Satyendar Jain’s matter was being heard by a bench headed by Justice Bopanna and comprising Justice Trivedi. In the last hearing of the matter by Justice Bopanna and Justice Trivedi, it was adjourned as ‘part heard’.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, apprised the court about the new medical affidavit and stated that Jain has fallen down at his residence recently. He took the bench through a medical report and said that Jain has swelling in left ankle and tenderness in chest.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for Directorate of Enforcement said that the medical report is about swelling and not diagnosis of the ailment and the wound is healing. ASG described Jain’s fracture as a most common fracture, for which he needs rest, and that can be provided in the jail as well.

In the pre-lunch session, Justice Trivedi passed over the matter after senior advocate Singhvi told the bench that it was a part heard matter which was earlier heard by a bench headed by Justice Bopanna for two and a half hours. Singhvi was asked to approach the Chief Justice in the matter.

Upon a mentioning of the matter by Singhvi, the Chief Justice Chandrachud refused to interfere with the matter listed before another bench and said that it was for the judge presiding over the bench to decide.

However, in the post-lunch session, CJI Chandrachud said that the matter was listed before a bench headed by Justice Trivedi as Justice Bopanna is on leave on medical grounds and has written a letter to the court registry to treat as de-part heard all the matters that were part heard by him. Justice Bopanna is likely to resume his work in January.

Jain, being investigated by ED for alleged money laundering, has approached the top court challenging April 6, Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea. He is facing prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special PMLA court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed his bail plea.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, and charged under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody.

The ED case is based on a CBI’s complaint alleging that Satyendar Jain had acquired immovable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.