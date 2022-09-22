Salman stabs Shahrukh to death in North-East Delhi

Police have arrested Salman, 25, for allegedly stabbing his friend Sharukh, 22, to death following an altercation between them over the consumption of drugs in Jafrabad area in North-East Delhi. Police have recovered the weapon of the offence.

According to a police official, the incident took place on September 18 at around 10.40 pm. Information was received from a hospital that a person admitted with sharp injury died during treatment.

A case was registered at Jafrabad Police Station. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the deceased Shahrukh was seen with his friend Salman on the day of incident. It further emerged that both are drug addicts and they had some altercation over drug consumption on the incident day.

When police searched for Salman, he was found missing from his house. Efforts were initiated to trace him. Eventually police arrested him near Jafrabad Metro Station.

On sustained interrogation the accused confessed to his crime and revealed that the deceased had given Rs 500 to bring some drugs, which was the reason for their altercation. In the fit of anger, he attacked Shahrukh with a knife and fled the spot.