Couple killed in North East Delhi over suspicion of illicit relations

A 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were brutally murdered in Delhi on Tuesday in Bhajanpura of North East Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the police, their throats were slit by the woman’s father identified as Shahid, and her brother Kudush over the suspicion of illicit relations.

Later, the brother of the deceased woman made a PCR call confessing to the crime.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Danish, a cousin of Shahid, the father of Shaina, the police said.

Both the victims bore deep incision wounds on their neck, while the woman’s hands and feet were found tied with a chunni and a lungi, the police said.

“Throats of both deceased were slit open with a large fruit-cutting knife,” the police said.

The accused first killed Danish before murdering Shaina.

According to a senior police official, after committing the crime, Kudush called a PCR admitting to having killed his sister and uncle.

The father-son duo worked as fruit sellers. Kudush studied up to class 12 and did a graphic designing course.

Forensic Science Laboratory teams reached the spot while a case of murder was being registered, the police said.

The deceased, Danish, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar and used to work as a fruit vendor, while both the deceased were unmarried, the police added.