Raid on Amanatullah: ED drew blank, claims AAP MLA

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan said here on Tuesday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken away his mobile phone after questioning him and searching his house for 12 hours.

Stating that the search operation was conducted in connection with a CBI case of 2016, the AAP MLA said finding nothing incriminating against him during the 12 hours of search, the probe agency took away his phone.

Speaking to the media after ED sleuths left, he said the CBI had already filed a chargesheet in the case and a hearing of the same was due this month.

Advertisement

The ED conducted raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s premises here over alleged irregularities in the functioning of Waqf board, sources said.

Khan (49), who represents the Okhla constituency, is being probed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on FIRs registered against him by the anti corruption bureau and the CBI.

The development came close on the heels of the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ruling party condemned the raids in the strongest terms. Party MP Raghav Chadha asked why the Central agencies are “silent” in BJP-ruled states and are “violent” in the states ruled by Opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference, he said during the UPA regime, from 2004 to 2014, the ED conducted raids at 112 places, while the number of such raids went up to 3,100 locations between 2014 and 2023 under the BJP rule.

Chadha further said that 95 per cent of the cases registered by the ED and the CBI are against the Opposition leaders. The Central government has jailed several of the AAP leaders under “false” cases and this could only be done by forces “scared” of the Opposition INDIA bloc.