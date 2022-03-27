NDMC to start maintenance work in its Residential Complexes

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will start major maintenance cum improvement work, especially of Class-IV employees Municipal Quarters namely Bapu Dham-Chanakyapuri, Balmiki Basti-Mandir Marg and Palika Dham-Gole Market.

It was informed by NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Sunday.

He said on 2nd October 2014, Swachh Bharat Mission was launched throughout the length and breadth of the country as a national movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself initiated the cleanliness drive at Balmiki Basti, Mandir Marg in New Delhi, the NDMC vice-chairman said.

Upadhyay said, “I personally visited along with Vishakha Sailani-Member -NDMC at Balmiki Basti Mandir Marg last year in the month of October 2021 and found that the residents of the colonies are worried due to deteriorating condition of these quarter which required urgent maintenance works.”

Accordingly, on the various requests and suggestions given by Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), NDMC taking initiative for maintenance and improvement work in these Municipal Housing complexes, Upadhyay informed.

He said without providing the basic amenities to the employees, “we are unable to achieve 5 stars to 7 stars ranking in the upcoming Swachhta Survekshan”.

While explaining the improvement work, Upadhyay said that Balmiki Basti Housing Complex at Mandir Marg will be strengthened through the tilting balconies by M.S. framework, ceramic glazed wall and floor tiles in flats, staircases and overhead RCC tanks, replacement of existing M.S. windows with aluminium windows, laying vacuum dewatering CC pavement after replacement of sewerage and drainage lines and handrails in the staircases improvement by replacing grit wash plaster with cement plaster at an approximate cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

While giving the other detail of the works, he said that improvement to Palika Dham Housing Complex, Gole Market by providing and laying of 12mm plaster, 15 mm plaster, scaffolding & painting work, waterproofing, aluminium work, vitrified tiles, broken tiles etc at an approximate cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

He said that improvement to Housing Complex Bapu Dham- Chanakyapuri by repair to Plaster, Exterior Painting, Repair Work in Toilets and Bathrooms, P/F Rainwater Pipes and providing Drainage Line along with providing gully grating and construction of Rain Water Harvesting Pits and other allied Civil Works at an approximate cost of Rs 1 crore.

He said that the duration of the completion of the projects is 12 to 24 months approximately after awarding the work.

He informed that presently NDMC has 3500 quarters of Type I to Type VI.