Delhi Mayor writes to HM Shah seeking removal of MCD commissioner

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking removal of MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar and appointment of a new official in place of him.

In a letter to Shah, the Mayor stated, “Your intervention is necessary to safeguard the welfare of the residents of Delhi and appoint a Commissioner with a positive mindset who thinks.”

The letter mentioned that the MCD is the largest autonomous and constitutional body in the country, which bears major responsibilities in providing essential civic amenities to a large population of Delhi and in making the city clean and beautiful.

For the proper implementation of the above responsibilities, mutual coordination and cooperation between the executive officers of the corporation is essential. However, it is with great regret that we must inform you that in the past few days, the conduct of the MCD Commissioner has been indifferent, he stated in the letter.

The Mayor mentioned that, without consulting or seeking approval from the Corporation House, an additional burden was on the people of Delhi in the form of user charges, which is not appropriate.

“To delete this charge, I had issued directions to the Commissioner; however no response was received from his side which exposes his unwillingness to work for the people of Delhi,” Kumar said.

So, as a Mayor it is requested from you to intervene in the matter and safeguard the interests of the public, he said.