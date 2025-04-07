Mayor Mahesh Kumar opposes user charges on waste management, demands immediate rollback

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi on Monday opposed the Municipal Commissioner’s decision to impose user charges for solid waste management by linking them to property tax bills, and demanded that the order be withdrawn immediately.

Addressing a press conference, the Mayor said, “The Municipal Commissioner has linked user charges to property tax, which is completely wrong. This will further burden the people of Delhi, who are already grappling with rising taxes and inflation.”

He emphasized that if such a move were to be made, it should have been brought before the House and approved through a proper resolution.

According to Khichi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been unable to effectively collect house tax, and now imposing an additional charge under the guise of solid waste management is an unjust move.

“Since 2016, such proposals have been floated, and the Aam Aadmi Party — even when in opposition — opposed them. We continue to oppose this, as it is not in the public interest,” he said.

Highlighting the poor implementation of waste management, Khichi stated that 80 percent of households in Delhi still do not benefit from door-to-door garbage collection services.

“People are forced to pay private individuals separately to get their waste collected. So, adding a user charge to property tax without ensuring basic services is unfair,” he said.