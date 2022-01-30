Man dupes public of Rs 1.75 cr, held

Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old man for cheating innocent home buyers of more than Rs 1.75 crore on the pretext of providing luxury apartments in Delhi NCR.

The accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Mavi, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

Furnishing details about the case, Joint Commissioner of Police, Dheeraj Kumar, said the accused Mavi was wanted in half a dozen cases.

On Saturday, January 29, the police received information that accused Sanjeev would be coming to the area of Sector 134, Noida, UP and accordingly a team was constituted to nab the criminal. The cops laid a trap and accused Mavi was apprehended from the spot.

During interrogation, accused Mavi disclosed that he and his associates had cheated innocent home buyers on the pretext of providing luxury apartments in Delhi NCR. In 2016-17, he along with Pawan Bhadana (brother in law) and Ravi Shukla launched various shell firms and companies. The accused also launched a project namely “The Willows” Luxury Apartments under fake real estate firm named “Dreamland Promoters and Consultant Pvt Ltd at Crossing Republic, NH-24 Ghaziabad, UP and collected money to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore from home buyers and then vanished.

Co-accused Pawan Bhadana (brother in law) and Ravi Shukla have already been arrested in the case, the police said. “Further probe is on,” the police added.