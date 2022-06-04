Lt Gov Sexena approves 918 new posts for Indira Gandhi Hospital, Delhi

Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has approved 918 posts under various categories for the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka and approved the conversion of 76 temporary posts in Dr B.S. Ambedkar Medical College into permanent posts. The decision would give fillip to the Capital’s Public Healthcare Infrastructure, apart from providing quality employment to professional and trained human resources,

The posts created at the Indira Gandhi Hospital include 144 Teaching Faculty posts, 44 Medical posts i.e. Junior Residents, 369 Nursing Staff, 58 Administrative Staff and 273 Support Staff includes Technicians, Assistants, Nursing Orderlies, Security Supervisors and Security Guards.

The hospital had been facing the issue of non-staffing due to various reasons and the decision would put an end to adhocism in appointments on regular government posts/positions.

It may be noted, that in review meetings with the officials ever since he took over, the Lt. Governor has been consistently raising the issue of filling all vacant government posts/positions in a time-bound manner and stressed on creation of sustainable employment and job opportunities in the National Capital.