LG Sinha describes J&K budget “futuristic”

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described the Rs.1.42 lakh crore budget for J&K as “a futuristic budget for rapid transformation of Jammu & Kashmir”.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Monday presented the budget for 2022–23 in the Lok Sabha.

“Truly grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji for fulfilling the need and aspiration of the people of J&K and to accelerate pace of economic development”, tweeted Sinha.

Sinha said; “I am confident that record budget & continued push for various flagship programmes of Centre & UT will provide relief to all sections of society especially ‘Common Man’.Our focus on increasing investment in Agri & allied sector, inclusive growth has been clearly underlined”.

The Lt. Governor said; “The budget pays lot of emphasis on sustainable, equitable growth, more jobs, improving quality of life, education, strengthening the skill development, power sector, tourism, handicraft, tribal welfare, women empowerment & border areas development”.

However, the Congress party has expressed disappointment over the budgetary allocations for Jammu and Kashmir, “as it lacks provisions to create job opportunities besides addressing large needs of developmental aspects and infrastructure creation”.

JKPCC has said that the budget lacks necessary provisions for promotion of tourism, horticulture, agriculture, sericulture, industry, hotel, traders, transporters and other allied sectors which create jobs and involve lakhs bread earners.